NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
02.03.2026 20:12:10
Nvidia Plans to Release a New Speedier AI Chip That Could Be a Game Changer
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the undeniable winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) quickly became the gold standard for training AI models. However, competition has been ramping up as the deployment of AI enters the next phase of adoption -- that of inference -- when AI models do the jobs for which they were trained. Rivals have been working furiously to develop customized solutions for AI inference, which has been a source of concern for Nvidia investors.Reports have emerged that Nvidia is tackling the issue head-on, with plans to release a specialized chip specifically designed to speed the process of AI inference -- and it could be a game changer.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
