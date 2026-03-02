NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 20:12:10

Nvidia Plans to Release a New Speedier AI Chip That Could Be a Game Changer

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the undeniable winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) quickly became the gold standard for training AI models. However, competition has been ramping up as the deployment of AI enters the next phase of adoption -- that of inference -- when AI models do the jobs for which they were trained. Rivals have been working furiously to develop customized solutions for AI inference, which has been a source of concern for Nvidia investors.Reports have emerged that Nvidia is tackling the issue head-on, with plans to release a specialized chip specifically designed to speed the process of AI inference -- and it could be a game changer.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten