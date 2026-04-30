NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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30.04.2026 05:30:00

Nvidia Stock Has 1 Problem. Here's Why I'm Buying Anyway.

Semiconductor stocks have been on a tear recently, driving Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to a new all-time high. Its market cap is over $5 trillion at the time of this writing (April 27), and its financial performance supports the stock price. In its 2026 fiscal year, which ended Jan. 25, revenue increased 65% to $215.9 billion.Although the numbers look good, Nvidia has one notable issue. It's extremely reliant on GPU demand in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers -- at $193.7 billion, data center revenue accounted for most of its sales. And much of that demand comes from just a handful of hyperscalers.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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