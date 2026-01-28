Oracle Aktie

Oracle für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 07:10:12

Oracle Says Data Center Outage Caused Issues Faced By US TikTok Users

(RTTNews) - Tech major Oracle Corp. (ORCL), which offers cloud infrastructure to TikTok, reportedly said that a temporary weather-related power outage at an Oracle data center caused the issues faced by U.S. users of the social media app.

Reuters reported quoting Oracle spokesperson Michael Egbert's email that the challenges U.S. TikTok users may be experiencing were the result of technical issues that followed the power outage.

Over the weekened, TikTok users across multiple regions in the US faced widespread service outage. They complained about not being able to login to the app, and also to load the videos.

The companies said they were working to quickly resolve the major infrastructure issue.

Last week, TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, had finalized a deal to set up a majority U.S.-owned joint venture, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, to avert a ban on the short video app used by more than 200 million Americans. The majority American board for TikTok's U.S. operations is closely aligned with President Donald Trump. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a longtime Trump ally, is central to the new ownership structure.

A 2024 bipartisan law had required TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the app or face a U.S. ban due to national security concerns.

Oracle closed Tuesday's regular trading 4.1 percent lower at $174.90. In the overnight trading, the shares were gaining 1.1 percent to trade at $176.76.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oracle Corp.

mehr Analysen
12.01.26 Oracle Overweight Barclays Capital
05.01.26 Oracle Buy UBS AG
05.01.26 Oracle Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12.12.25 Oracle Kaufen DZ BANK
11.12.25 Oracle Overweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Oracle Corp. 137,84 -4,71% Oracle Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelstag tiefer -- DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts. An der Wall Street sind ebenso Verluste zu erkennen. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen