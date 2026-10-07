Pfizer Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) shares have been hovering below $30 for more than two years now. After the company reported some of its best-ever financial performances thanks to its work in the coronavirus market, revenue and earnings plummeted as the drugmaker was unable to sustain that momentum. However, Pfizer has recently strengthened its pipeline, and over the next few years, the company could see substantial clinical and regulatory progress. How could Pfizer perform over the medium term? Let's find out whether the stock is a buy, sell, or hold.

Though Pfizer is no longer generating the kinds of sales and earnings it did earlier this decade, the company has performed better than expected in recent quarters. As management notes, over the past 10 quarterly reporting periods, Pfizer has beaten revenue estimates in nine of them and earnings per share estimates in all 10. But things could get worse for Pfizer over the next few years as the company deals with major patent cliffs. The pharmaceutical giant will lose patent exclusivity for Eliquis, an anticoagulant and one of its biggest growth drivers, by the end of the decade.

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