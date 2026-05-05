NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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05.05.2026 15:45:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Is Going to Soar After May 20
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) supplies the world's best graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers, which are the primary chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Sales have been so strong that the company's valuation has ballooned from $360 billion to $4.8 trillion since the start of 2023, but there might be even more upside ahead.Nvidia is scheduled to release its operating results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter (ended April 30) on May 20, and considering some of the company's biggest data center customers have recently increased their AI infrastructure spending forecasts, I think the report could be a major upside catalyst for its stock.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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