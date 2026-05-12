The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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12.05.2026 19:00:00
Prediction: Pfizer Will Beat the Market Over the Next 5 Years
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock reached all-time highs earlier this decade thanks to the company's dominance in the market for coronavirus vaccines and medicines. However, the pharmaceutical leader was unable to keep up that pace. Revenue and earnings declined significantly since those highs, as did the company's share price. The stock is down 35% over the past five years. But what if Pfizer could recover and deliver superior returns through 2031? In my view, there is a good chance that it will happen. Here is why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Pfizer's best-selling medicines include older products, such as the anticoagulant Eliquis and the cancer drug Ibrance. The healthcare giant's lineup also still features Comirnaty and Paxlovid, its coronavirus products. Most of these are no longer reliable growth drivers. In 2025, among these four, only Eliquis posted year-over-year sales growth. Here's even worse news: Eliquis will run out of patent exclusivity in the next few years, and it won't be the only one of Pfizer's drugs that will suffer that fate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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