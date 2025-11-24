Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
24.11.2025 13:00:00
Prediction: Taiwan Semiconductor Will Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030
At the time of this writing, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's second-largest company by market cap, with a $4 trillion valuation. So, predicting that a much smaller company like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) can grow to become larger than Apple is a bold claim, especially when you consider that Taiwan Semi is a $1.4 trillion company right now. However, after looking at growth rates for the industries in which it's involved, I think Taiwan Semiconductor can achieve this feat, making it an incredible stock pick over the next few years.I think Taiwan Semi could grow to become a larger company than Apple by 2030, but it's going to need a lot of help to accomplish that goal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
