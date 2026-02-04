Press Release: Novartis delivered high -4

In addition, the Board proposes the election of Dr. Charles Swanton, a distinguished physician-scientist in oncology, to the Board of Directors.

1. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 44 of the Condensed Financial Report. Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in this Release refer to same period in prior year. 2. USD millions unless indicated otherwise.

Detailed financial results accompanying this press release are included in the Condensed Financial Report at the link below:

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "plan," "will," "continue," "ongoing," "growth," "launch," "expect," "deliver," "accelerate," "guidance," "outlook," "priority," "potential," "momentum, " "commitment," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products; potential new indications for existing products; potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; results of ongoing clinical trials; or potential future, pending or announced transactions, including the proposed acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. ("Avidity") and Avidity's related spin-off or sale of Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. ("SpinCo"); the expected timetable for completing each of the proposed transactions; the composition of the assets and liabilities to be held by SpinCo and Avidity following the spin-off or sale; potential future sales or earnings; strategy, plans, expectations or intentions, including discussions regarding our continued investment into new R&D capabilities and manufacturing; or our capital structure. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this communication will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. Neither can there be any guarantee that the conditions to the closing of the transactions described in this communication, or the expected benefits or synergies from such transactions, including the potential acquisition of Avidity, will be achieved in the expected timeframe, or at all. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; the success of key products, commercial priorities and strategy; research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; our ability to realize the strategic benefits, operational efficiencies or opportunities expected from our external business opportunities; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; the implementation of our new IT projects and systems; potential significant breaches of information security or disruptions of our information technology systems; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this communications; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; our performance on and ability to comply with environmental, social and governance measures and requirements; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future global exchange rates; future demand for our products; the completion of the spin-off or sale of SpinCo and the timing of the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and the approval of Avidity's stockholders, on acceptable terms or at all; the sale of certain of SpinCo's assets pursuant to a third party right of first negotiation; competing offers or acquisition proposals; the effects of disruption from the transactions described herein and the impact of the announcement and pendency of such transactions on parties' businesses, including their relationships with employees, business partners or governmental entities; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the transactions described herein may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or licensed to Novartis.

Additional information and Where to Find It

In connection with the spin-off or sale of SpinCo and the merger by which Novartis will indirectly acquire all outstanding shares of Avidity (the "Transactions"), Novartis, Avidity and SpinCo have filed relevant documents with the SEC, including a definitive proxy statement filed by Avidity. The definitive proxy statement and proxy card will be delivered to the stockholders of Avidity in advance of the special meeting relating to the Transactions. This document is not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that may be filed by Avidity with the SEC. AVIDITY'S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY EACH OF NOVARTIS AND AVIDITY WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTIONS OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND THE PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and such other documents containing important information about Novartis and Avidity, once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Novartis and Avidity make available free of charge at the Novartis website at www.novartis.com/investors/financial-data/sec-filings and Avidity's website at investors.aviditybiosciences.com/sec-filings https://investors.aviditybiosciences.com/sec-filings, respectively, copies of documents they file with, or furnish to, the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

