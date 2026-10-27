Press Release: Novartis delivered sales growth -2

Japan and other ex-US countries.

Rhapsido (USD 101 million) continued to show strong launch

uptake in the US, supported by sustained prescription

growth and a free drug program facilitating patient

access. Ex-US, sales were mainly driven by early launch

uptake in Germany and China.

Fabhalta (USD 237 million, +60% cc) sales grew, with expansion

in PNH and renal indications.

(1) Metastatic androgen pathway modulation-resistant prostate cancer (mAPMR), also known as metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

(2) Metastatic androgen pathway modulation-naïve or sensitive prostate cancer (mAPMN/S), also known as metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

Net sales of the top 20 brands in the third quarter and nine months

Q3 2026 % change 9M 2026 % change

USD m USD cc USD m USD cc

------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Cosentyx 1 857 9 9 5 247 8 6

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Kisqali 1 821 37 37 5 032 45 44

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Kesimpta 1 484 21 22 4 072 27 26

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Entresto 1 165 -38 -38 3 651 -44 -45

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Pluvicto 674 20 20 1 967 42 41

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Jakavi 564 5 5 1 697 9 6

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Tafinlar + Mekinist 570 4 4 1 644 -2 -4

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Ilaris 591 25 26 1 616 18 17

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Scemblix 593 66 67 1 588 78 78

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Leqvio 506 64 63 1 438 67 63

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

ZolgensmaGroup 404 34 35 1 071 16 13

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Xolair 331 -25 -25 1 061 -21 -23

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

SandostatinGroup 311 3 3 900 -2 -4

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Lutathera 219 3 3 655 7 6

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Fabhalta 237 59 60 631 80 79

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

ExforgeGroup 183 4 1 577 6 2

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Promacta/Revolade 142 -61 -61 505 -64 -65

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

DiovanGroup 137 -4 -6 447 0 -3

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Tasigna 141 -36 -37 438 -53 -54

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Piqray/Vijoice 122 36 37 326 8 8

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Top 20 brands total 12 052 7 7 34 563 3 1

-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

R&D update -- key developments from the third quarter

New approvals

Rhapsido In October, FDA approved Rhapsido as the first treatment

(remibrutinib) for adults with symptomatic dermographism (SD) inadequately

controlled by H1 antihistamines, expanding its use

beyond chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) into chronic

inducible urticaria (CIndU). Novartis plans to submit

the full RemIND dataset to health authorities globally.

--------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------

Pluvicto FDA and China's NMPA approved Pluvicto in combination

(lutetium Lu177 vipivotide tetraxetan) with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI)

for patients with PSMA+ metastatic androgen pathway

modulation-naive/sensitive (mAPMN/S) prostate cancer(1).

Pluvicto is now approved across all stages of PSMA+

metastatic prostate cancer.

Fabhalta Japan's MHLW approved Fabhalta for the treatment of

(iptacopan) IgA nephropathy (IgAN), making it the first approved

treatment for this indication in Japan.

Additionally, FDA granted traditional approval of

Fabhalta in IgAN.

(1) Also known as metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

Regulatory updates

Cosentyx CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending approval

(secukinumab) for Cosentyx in polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR), based

on positive Phase III REPLENISH data. If approved,

Cosentyx will be the first IL-17A inhibitor approved

in Europe for PMR.

----------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------

DAK539 Regulatory submission for pelabresib in myelofibrosis

(pelabresib) was completed in the EU, based on the positive Phase

III MANIFEST-2 study, which showed deep and durable

disease control, with a safety profile comparable

to ruxolitinib alone, including numerically fewer

deaths and disease progressions in the pelabresib

arm.

KPE179 Del-zota was granted priority review by FDA for people

(del-zota) living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who have a

genetic variant that may be amenable to exon 44 skipping

(DMD44). Del-zota previously received FDA Breakthrough

Therapy designation.

Leqvio FDA updated the Leqvio label to include language recognizing

(inclisiran) that lowering LDL-C reduces the risk of major adverse

cardiovascular events (MACE) in adults at increased

cardiovascular risk. This update reflects established

evidence from statins and monoclonal antibody PCSK9

inhibitors, supporting LDL-C reduction as a key component

of cardiovascular risk management.

Vanrafia Regulatory submissions for Vanrafia in IgAN were completed

(atrasentan) in Japan and China.

KLU156 Regulatory submission for KLU156 in uncomplicated

(ganaplacide + lumefantrine) malaria was completed in the US and received priority

review.

Results from ongoing trials and other highlights

LOU064 Positive results from the Phase III REMODEL-1 and

(remibrutinib) -2 trials showed oral remibrutinib met its primary

endpoint in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), significantly

reducing annualized relapse rate (ARR) versus teriflunomide.

Remibrutinib also showed superiority on all key secondary

endpoints, including MRI lesion reduction, and a clinically

meaningful delay in disability progression. The safety

profile was favorable and consistent with remibrutinib

in CSU, with no liver safety signal. Data were presented

at MSToronto2026 in October.

--------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

EWF980 In the Phase III HARBOR study, del-desiran did not

(del-desiran) meet its primary endpoint of video hand opening time

(vHOT) versus placebo in myotonic dystrophy type 1

(DM1). Evidence of clinical activity was observed

in secondary endpoints and exploratory analyses. Novartis

is evaluating the full HARBOR dataset and will engage

with health authorities to determine the most appropriate

development path. Data will be presented at an upcoming

medical congress.

TQJ230 In the Phase III HORIZON trial, pelacarsen did not

(pelacarsen) meet its primary endpoint of reducing the risk of

cardiovascular events versus placebo in patients with

elevated Lp(a) and established cardiovascular disease

(CVD), despite reducing Lp(a) levels in this study

population. The findings provide important new evidence

on the relationship between Lp(a) lowering and cardiovascular

outcomes and may help inform future approaches to

cardiovascular risk management. Data will be presented

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)