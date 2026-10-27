Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
|
27.10.2026 06:59:54
Press Release: Novartis delivered sales growth -2-
Japan and other ex-US countries.
Rhapsido (USD 101 million) continued to show strong launch
uptake in the US, supported by sustained prescription
growth and a free drug program facilitating patient
access. Ex-US, sales were mainly driven by early launch
uptake in Germany and China.
Fabhalta (USD 237 million, +60% cc) sales grew, with expansion
in PNH and renal indications.
(1) Metastatic androgen pathway modulation-resistant prostate cancer (mAPMR), also known as metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
(2) Metastatic androgen pathway modulation-naïve or sensitive prostate cancer (mAPMN/S), also known as metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).
Net sales of the top 20 brands in the third quarter and nine months
Q3 2026 % change 9M 2026 % change
USD m USD cc USD m USD cc
------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Cosentyx 1 857 9 9 5 247 8 6
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Kisqali 1 821 37 37 5 032 45 44
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Kesimpta 1 484 21 22 4 072 27 26
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Entresto 1 165 -38 -38 3 651 -44 -45
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Pluvicto 674 20 20 1 967 42 41
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Jakavi 564 5 5 1 697 9 6
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Tafinlar + Mekinist 570 4 4 1 644 -2 -4
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Ilaris 591 25 26 1 616 18 17
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Scemblix 593 66 67 1 588 78 78
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Leqvio 506 64 63 1 438 67 63
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
ZolgensmaGroup 404 34 35 1 071 16 13
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Xolair 331 -25 -25 1 061 -21 -23
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
SandostatinGroup 311 3 3 900 -2 -4
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Lutathera 219 3 3 655 7 6
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Fabhalta 237 59 60 631 80 79
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
ExforgeGroup 183 4 1 577 6 2
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Promacta/Revolade 142 -61 -61 505 -64 -65
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
DiovanGroup 137 -4 -6 447 0 -3
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Tasigna 141 -36 -37 438 -53 -54
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Piqray/Vijoice 122 36 37 326 8 8
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Top 20 brands total 12 052 7 7 34 563 3 1
-------------------- ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
R&D update -- key developments from the third quarter
New approvals
Rhapsido In October, FDA approved Rhapsido as the first treatment
(remibrutinib) for adults with symptomatic dermographism (SD) inadequately
controlled by H1 antihistamines, expanding its use
beyond chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) into chronic
inducible urticaria (CIndU). Novartis plans to submit
the full RemIND dataset to health authorities globally.
--------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------
Pluvicto FDA and China's NMPA approved Pluvicto in combination
(lutetium Lu177 vipivotide tetraxetan) with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI)
for patients with PSMA+ metastatic androgen pathway
modulation-naive/sensitive (mAPMN/S) prostate cancer(1).
Pluvicto is now approved across all stages of PSMA+
metastatic prostate cancer.
Fabhalta Japan's MHLW approved Fabhalta for the treatment of
(iptacopan) IgA nephropathy (IgAN), making it the first approved
treatment for this indication in Japan.
Additionally, FDA granted traditional approval of
Fabhalta in IgAN.
(1) Also known as metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).
Regulatory updates
Cosentyx CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending approval
(secukinumab) for Cosentyx in polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR), based
on positive Phase III REPLENISH data. If approved,
Cosentyx will be the first IL-17A inhibitor approved
in Europe for PMR.
----------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------
DAK539 Regulatory submission for pelabresib in myelofibrosis
(pelabresib) was completed in the EU, based on the positive Phase
III MANIFEST-2 study, which showed deep and durable
disease control, with a safety profile comparable
to ruxolitinib alone, including numerically fewer
deaths and disease progressions in the pelabresib
arm.
KPE179 Del-zota was granted priority review by FDA for people
(del-zota) living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who have a
genetic variant that may be amenable to exon 44 skipping
(DMD44). Del-zota previously received FDA Breakthrough
Therapy designation.
Leqvio FDA updated the Leqvio label to include language recognizing
(inclisiran) that lowering LDL-C reduces the risk of major adverse
cardiovascular events (MACE) in adults at increased
cardiovascular risk. This update reflects established
evidence from statins and monoclonal antibody PCSK9
inhibitors, supporting LDL-C reduction as a key component
of cardiovascular risk management.
Vanrafia Regulatory submissions for Vanrafia in IgAN were completed
(atrasentan) in Japan and China.
KLU156 Regulatory submission for KLU156 in uncomplicated
(ganaplacide + lumefantrine) malaria was completed in the US and received priority
review.
Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
LOU064 Positive results from the Phase III REMODEL-1 and
(remibrutinib) -2 trials showed oral remibrutinib met its primary
endpoint in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), significantly
reducing annualized relapse rate (ARR) versus teriflunomide.
Remibrutinib also showed superiority on all key secondary
endpoints, including MRI lesion reduction, and a clinically
meaningful delay in disability progression. The safety
profile was favorable and consistent with remibrutinib
in CSU, with no liver safety signal. Data were presented
at MSToronto2026 in October.
--------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
EWF980 In the Phase III HARBOR study, del-desiran did not
(del-desiran) meet its primary endpoint of video hand opening time
(vHOT) versus placebo in myotonic dystrophy type 1
(DM1). Evidence of clinical activity was observed
in secondary endpoints and exploratory analyses. Novartis
is evaluating the full HARBOR dataset and will engage
with health authorities to determine the most appropriate
development path. Data will be presented at an upcoming
medical congress.
TQJ230 In the Phase III HORIZON trial, pelacarsen did not
(pelacarsen) meet its primary endpoint of reducing the risk of
cardiovascular events versus placebo in patients with
elevated Lp(a) and established cardiovascular disease
(CVD), despite reducing Lp(a) levels in this study
population. The findings provide important new evidence
on the relationship between Lp(a) lowering and cardiovascular
outcomes and may help inform future approaches to
cardiovascular risk management. Data will be presented
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
October 27, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
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|Novartis AG
|138,92
|1,58%
|Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|137,00
|0,00%
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