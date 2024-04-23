|
23.04.2024 06:59:54
Press Release: Novartis delivers double-digit -2-
in the US and Europe. With supply now unconstrained,
the focus is on opening new sites and referral pathways,
and initiating new patients
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
Leqvio (USD 151 million, +139% cc) continued to show steady
growth, with a focus on patient on-boarding, removing
access hurdles and enhancing medical education
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
Jakavi (USD 478 million, +18% cc) sales grew in Europe, emerging
growth markets and Japan, driven by strong demand
in both myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
Scemblix (USD 136 million, +83% cc) sales grew across all regions,
demonstrating the high unmet need in later lines of
CML
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
Xolair (USD 399 million, +15% cc) sales grew across all regions
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
Ilaris (USD 356 million, +14% cc) sales grew across all regions,
led by the US and Europe
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
Sandostatin (USD 355 million, +9% cc) sales grew mainly in the
Group US
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
Tafinlar + (USD 474 million, +5% cc) sales grew in emerging growth
Mekinist markets and Japan, partly offset by a decline in the
US
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
Lutathera (USD 169 million, +14% cc) sales grew across all regions
due to increased demand
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
Emerging Growth Grew +21% (cc) overall. China grew 31% (cc) to USD
Markets* 1.0 billion, mainly driven by Entresto and Cosentyx
--------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
*All markets except the US, Canada, Western Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand
Net sales of the top 20 brands in Q1 2024
Q1 2024 % change
USD m USD cc
------- ---- ----
Entresto 1 879 34 36
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Cosentyx 1 326 23 25
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Kesimpta 637 66 66
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Kisqali 627 51 54
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Promacta/Revolade 520 -5 -4
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Jakavi 478 15 18
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Tafinlar+Mekinist 474 3 5
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Xolair 399 13 15
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Tasigna 395 -15 -13
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Ilaris 356 9 14
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Sandostatin Group 355 8 9
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Lucentis 314 -25 -23
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Pluvicto 310 47 47
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Zolgensma 295 -5 -3
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Exforge Group 192 3 5
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Gilenya 175 -25 -24
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Lutathera 169 13 14
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Leqvio 151 136 139
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Galvus Group 149 -19 -12
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Diovan Group 140 -11 -7
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
Top 20 brands total 9 341 16 18
-------------------- ------- ---- ----
R&D update - key developments from the first quarter
New approvals
Xolair FDA approval of Xolair for the reduction of allergic
(omalizumab) reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with
accidental exposure to one or more foods in adult
and pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with
IgE-mediated food allergy
------------- ------------------------------------------------------
Regulatory updates
Fabhalta Positive CHMP opinion received for Fabhalta for the
(iptacopan) treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)
patients
FDA filing accepted for the treatment of adult patients
with IgA nephropathy (IgAN), and priority review granted
------------ ---------------------------------------------------------
Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
Scemblix Phase III ASC4FIRST study met both primary endpoints
(asciminib) (major molecular response rate vs imatinib and vs
investigator-selected tyrosine kinase inhibitors)
with clinically meaningful and statistically significant
results in newly diagnosed patients with Philadelphia
chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic
phase (Ph+ CML-CP). Additionally, Scemblix showed
a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Data
will be presented at upcoming medical conferences
and submitted to regulatory authorities in 2024
------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Fabhalta Phase III APPLAUSE-IgAN data showed a clinically meaningful
(iptacopan) and statistically significant proteinuria reduction
of 38.3% vs placebo for patients with IgA nephropathy
(IgAN). Fabhalta was well tolerated with a favorable
safety profile consistent with previously reported
data. Data presented at WCN 2024
In addition, extension data from the Phase III APPLY-PNH
and APPOINT-PNH studies were presented at EBMT 2024,
demonstrating the sustained long-term efficacy and
safety profile of Fabhalta in PNH patients
------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Pluvicto In the Phase III PSMAfore study, updated OS results
from a pre-planned analysis at approximately 75% information
fraction demonstrated an OS HR<1.0 in the intent-to-treat
population unadjusted for cross-over. Novartis is
on track to file for the Pluvicto pre-taxane label
expansion in H2 2024
------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Remibrutinib 52-week data from the Phase III REMIX-1 and REMIX-2
studies showed consistent efficacy of remibrutinib
in CSU as early as week 2 and sustained up to 1 year.
Remibrutinib was well tolerated and demonstrated a
consistent, favorable long-term safety profile. Overall
rates of AEs in remibrutinib arms were comparable
to placebo with balanced liver function tests across
both studies. Full data will be presented at an upcoming
medical meeting. Novartis plans to submit remibrutinib
for regulatory approval in H2 2024
In addition, a Phase II trial in hidradenitis suppurativa
demonstrated that remibrutinib (both doses) met the
primary endpoint with patients reporting a greater
rate of simplified HiSCR at week 16 compared with
placebo. Data presented at AAD 2024
------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Lutathera Phase III NETTER-2 trial demonstrated that Lutathera
plus octreotide LAR significantly extended median
PFS to 22.8 months vs 8.5 months with high-dose octreotide
LAR alone in patients with newly diagnosed grade 2
and 3 advanced GEP-NETs. No new or unexpected safety
findings were observed. Data presented at ASCO-GI
2024
------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Leqvio New data demonstrating the early addition of Leqvio
to maximally tolerated statin therapy in a real-world
setting significantly reduced LDL-C in ASCVD patients,
including those with a history of an ASCVD-related
event, who could not reach their goal on statin therapy
alone. Data presented at ACC 2024 and published in
the Journal of the American College of Cardiology
------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Kesimpta ALITHIOS open-label extension study showed sustained
efficacy of first-line, continuous Kesimpta treatment
up to six years in recently diagnosed treatment-naïve
RMS patients, including 44% fewer relapses vs those
who switched later to Kesimpta from teriflunomide.
Kesimpta treatment was also well-tolerated with a
consistent safety profile across the ALITHIOS population.
Data presented at AAN 2024
------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Kisqali Results of the Phase III NATALEE study were published
in the New England Journal of Medicine. In the trial,
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 23, 2024 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
