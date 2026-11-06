Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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06.11.2026 15:42:01

Sandisk Is Splitting Its Stock 8-for-1. Is Micron Technology Next?

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) recently released stunning results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (for the three months ended Oct. 2), which easily exceeded the market's expectations. Even better, the company's guidance for the current quarter is stronger than expected, suggesting that the favorable business conditions in the NAND flash storage market are sustainable.

Sandisk management also announced that it will execute an 8-for-1 forward stock split to "make stock more accessible, including to employees through its employee stock purchase plan." Sandisk will start trading on a split-adjusted basis from Nov. 20. But why has Sandisk made this move, and will fellow memory manufacturer Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) follow suit when it releases its results in December?

Let's find out.

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06.10.26 Micron Technology Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.26 Micron Technology Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.10.26 Micron Technology Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.26 Micron Technology Outperform RBC Capital Markets
18.09.26 Micron Technology Outperform RBC Capital Markets
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Micron Technology Inc. 617,40 5,86% Micron Technology Inc.
Western Digital Corp. 236,30 -1,29% Western Digital Corp.

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