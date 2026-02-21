Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
21.02.2026 11:11:00
Should You Buy Oracle Stock Right Now?
If the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout plays out the way bulls expect, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is positioned to win big.Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) revenue is growing 66% year over year (YOY), and its backlog has exploded to over $523 billion on the back of massive AI contracts with Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and OpenAI. OCI is now the fastest-growing major cloud platform, beating Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure. The problem is that the company is betting the farm, so to speak. It's taking on tens of billions in debt and considering the sale of profitable business units to fund the data center buildout needed to serve its AI customers and collect on that massive backlog. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
