NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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19.03.2026 22:30:00

Should You Forget Nvidia and Buy These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best success stories in the tech sector, climbing to become the largest company in the world. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the engine of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Its CUDA software platform and networking platform have helped create a wide moat for the company, especially around large language model (LLM) training.The company's growth has been nothing short of spectacular. Its revenue has increased eightfold over the past three years, and it grew an impressive 73% last quarter. Meanwhile, with AI data center spending expected to exceed $700 billion this year, the company sees no signs of growth slowing down. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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