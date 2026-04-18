Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.04.2026 20:23:00
SpaceX vs. Rocket Lab: Which One Will Dominate the Next Decade?
SpaceX just filed for what could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history at a $2 trillion valuation. When it hits the market, it will undoubtedly be the hottest space stock around. So how does it compare with the much smaller Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), the market's current hot commodity? Both want to dominate the space economy over the next decade. Who will?SpaceX generated roughly $18.5 billion in revenue in 2025, with Starlink alone pulling in more than $10 billion. The combined company, which now includes xAI and X (formerly Twitter), generated roughly $8 billion in EBITDA. Rocket Lab has a market cap of $37 billion. It posted $602 million in revenue in 2025, up 38% year over year. The company says it has a $1.85 billion backlog, but it's still operating in the red, with a negative EBITDA. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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