Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
|
19.11.2025 02:04:36
Stellantis Introduces All-new, All-electric 2026 Jeep Recon
(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA,STLAM.MI) announced that it has introduced the all-new, all-electric 2026 Jeep Recon. This groundbreaking SUV embodies Jeep's legendary trail-rated capability while embracing the future of electrification.
According to the company, the Jeep Recon delivers remarkable performance with 650 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of instant torque. Drivers can expect an estimated all-electric range of up to 250 miles, along with exhilarating acceleration from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds.
Designed to capture the spirit of adventure, the Recon stands apart as the only fully electric SUV featuring removable doors, swing gate glass, and rear quarter glass. This unique configuration allows for an open-air experience without compromising modern innovation.
With a starting MSRP of $65,000, production of the 2026 Jeep Recon will begin early next year at the Toluca Assembly Plant. The initial launch will take place in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a global rollout, bringing electrified Jeep capability to drivers worldwide.
