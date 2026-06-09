Stellantis Issues Recall For Jeep Vehicles Due To Fire Risk

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is pulling back over 1.3 million vehicles globally because of a possible fire hazard affecting certain Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Jeep Gladiator trucks.

This recall impacts around 1.08 million vehicles in the U.S., alongside about 106,000 in Canada, 23,000 in Mexico, and 125,000 in other regions. The models involved are the 2021-2025 Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Jeep Gladiator pickups that feature an electric-hydraulic power steering pump.

The company has indicated that a loose electrical connection in the wiring of the power steering pump can get overheated, leading to melting and possibly igniting nearby materials, which poses a fire risk even when the vehicle is just parked and off. Stellantis has reported at least 72 fires that might be tied to this issue, along with one injury.

This matter has been investigated since 2023. Initially, the review was closed due to the low number of incidents, but it was restarted in August 2024 after more fire reports came in. After thorough testing that involved analyzing components, conducting CT scans and X-rays, and inspecting vehicles, Stellantis concluded in May that the defect created an unacceptable safety hazard.

For now, owners are encouraged to park their affected vehicles outside and away from buildings or other cars until repairs are done.

Dealers will inspect and, if needed, fix or replace the wiring harness or electric-hydraulic power steering pump at no cost. Stellantis aims to have a solution available by July at the latest.