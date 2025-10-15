Stellantis Unveils $13 Bln Investment To Expand U.S. Operations

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) announced a $13 billion investment over the next four years aimed at strengthening its presence in the United States and expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint. This marks the largest investment in the company's 100-year history in the U.S. and is set to support the launch of five new vehicles across its brand portfolio, the production of a new four-cylinder engine, and the creation of over 5,000 jobs across key states including Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

The initiative will significantly boost Stellantis' U.S. operations, increasing annual finished vehicle production by 50% compared to current levels. In addition to the new vehicle launches, the company plans to refresh 19 existing products across all U.S. assembly plants and introduce updated powertrains through 2029. The $13 billion will cover research and development, supplier costs, and manufacturing upgrades necessary to execute Stellantis' full product strategy.

In Illinois, Stellantis will invest more than $600 million to reopen the Belvidere Assembly Plant, focusing on expanded production of the Jeep® Cherokee and Jeep Compass. Production is expected to begin in 2027, with the move anticipated to generate approximately 3,300 new jobs.

Ohio will see nearly $400 million in investment as Stellantis relocates the assembly of an all-new midsize truck—originally slated for Belvidere—to the Toledo Assembly Complex. This truck will join the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator lineup, with production expected to launch in 2028 and create over 900 jobs. The company also plans to continue enhancing its Toledo operations with new technologies and product improvements, including critical components at the Toledo Machining Plant.

In Michigan, Stellantis will invest nearly $100 million to retool the Warren Truck Assembly Plant for the production of a new range-extended electric vehicle and internal combustion engine large SUV, beginning in 2028. This move is expected to add more than 900 jobs to the facility, which currently produces the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Additionally, $130 million will be allocated to upgrade the Detroit Assembly Complex - Jefferson for the next-generation Dodge Durango, with production slated for 2029.

Indiana will benefit from more than $100 million in investments across Stellantis' Kokomo facilities to support the production of the new GMET4 EVO four-cylinder engine, beginning in 2026. This strategic powertrain initiative is expected to create over 100 new jobs and solidify the U.S. as the manufacturing base for this engine.

Stellantis' expansive U.S. footprint currently includes 34 manufacturing facilities, parts distribution centers, and research and development locations across 14 states. These operations support more than 48,000 employees, 2,600 dealers, and nearly 2,300 suppliers, contributing to thousands of communities nationwide.