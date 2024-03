Stellantis Ventures Invests In SteerLight - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Stellantis N.V., has invested in SteerLight, the developer of a new generation of high-performance LiDAR sensing technology. SteerLight, a spinoff of the French CEA-Leti technology center, employs Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave LiDAR based on silicon photonics technology that puts the system on a microchip. Stellantis said the technology has the potential to give drivers of future Stellantis brand vehicles better performance in a variety of advanced driver assistance systems, including automated driving.

Since inception in 2022, Stellantis Ventures has invested in 12 startups and one mobility fund.