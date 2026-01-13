NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
13.01.2026 23:52:51
Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Nvidia Rises on H200 Export Developments
AI giant, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), closed Tuesday’s session at $185.81, up 0.47%. Trading volume reached 158.40 million shares, coming in 16.51% below its three-month average of 184.56 million shares.Tuesday’s trading reflected mixed developments for its H200 chips. Reuters reported that the U.S. government authorized it to export H200 chips to China. Meanwhile, the Chinese government said it would only allow certain companies to purchase Nvidia's second most powerful AI chips. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 454,608% since going public. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.19% to 6,963.74, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) eased 0.10% to finish at 23,709.87. Within Semiconductors, industry rivals Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) gained 6.39% to $220.97 and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) rose 7.33% to $47.29. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
00:54
|White House sets tariffs to take 25% cut of Nvidia and AMD sales in China (Financial Times)
|
00:54
|White House sets tariffs to take 25% cut of Nvidia and AMD sales in China (Financial Times)
|
14.01.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26