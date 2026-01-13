NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Nvidia Rises on H200 Export Developments

AI giant, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), closed Tuesday’s session at $185.81, up 0.47%. Trading volume reached 158.40 million shares, coming in 16.51% below its three-month average of 184.56 million shares.Tuesday’s trading reflected mixed developments for its H200 chips. Reuters reported that the U.S. government authorized it to export H200 chips to China. Meanwhile, the Chinese government said it would only allow certain companies to purchase Nvidia's second most powerful AI chips. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 454,608% since going public. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.19% to 6,963.74, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) eased 0.10% to finish at 23,709.87. Within Semiconductors, industry rivals Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) gained 6.39% to $220.97 and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) rose 7.33% to $47.29. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
