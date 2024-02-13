13.02.2024 18:56:28

TUI AG:

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG:

13-Feb-2024 / 18:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG
NOTIFICATION OF SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION
 
TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today at 10am GMT the resolution to cancel the admission of TUI AG shares to the Official List maintained by the FCA and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (with trading occurring via depositary interests) (the “UK Delisting Resolution”) proposed at the Company’s Annual General Meeting was duly passed with the results as stated below. 

The full text of the UK Delisting Resolution was included in the Invitation of the Company’s AGM made available to shareholders on 4 January 2024 and was made available on the Company’s website, https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm.

Voting Results
Resolution   VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % % of Issued
Share Capital
Voted 		VOTES WITHHELD
11 Cancellation of admission of the TUI AG shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange  
133.400.614              		 
98,35 		 
2.236.438                  		 
1,65 		 
135.637.052 		 
100% 		 
26,73 		 
783.710
 
A copy of the UK Delisting Resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Following the passing of the UK Delisting Resolution, the Company will make applications to the FCA to cancel the admission of TUI AG shares to the Official List maintained by the FCA and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (with trading occurring via depositary interests). It is anticipated that the last day of dealings of the TUI AG shares on the Main Market will be Friday, 21 June 2024. Cancellation of the listing of the TUI AG shares on the Official List of the FCA is expected to take effect at 8:00 am on Monday, 24 June 2024.

Dated: 13 February 2024
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 303525
EQS News ID: 1836575

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1836575&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TUI AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TUI AGmehr Analysen

14.02.24 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
13.02.24 TUI Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.02.24 TUI Underweight Barclays Capital
13.02.24 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
13.02.24 TUI Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TUI AG 6,27 -2,03% TUI AG

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen