TUI AG

NOTIFICATION OF SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION

TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today at 10am GMT the resolution to cancel the admission of TUI AG shares to the Official List maintained by the FCA and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (with trading occurring via depositary interests) (the “UK Delisting Resolution”) proposed at the Company’s Annual General Meeting was duly passed with the results as stated below.



The full text of the UK Delisting Resolution was included in the Invitation of the Company’s AGM made available to shareholders on 4 January 2024 and was made available on the Company’s website, https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm



Voting Results Resolution VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % % of Issued

Share Capital

Voted VOTES WITHHELD 11 Cancellation of admission of the TUI AG shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange

133.400.614

98,35

2.236.438

1,65

135.637.052

100%

26,73

783.710

A copy of the UK Delisting Resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Following the passing of the UK Delisting Resolution, the Company will make applications to the FCA to cancel the admission of TUI AG shares to the Official List maintained by the FCA and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (with trading occurring via depositary interests). It is anticipated that the last day of dealings of the TUI AG shares on the Main Market will be Friday, 21 June 2024. Cancellation of the listing of the TUI AG shares on the Official List of the FCA is expected to take effect at 8:00 am on Monday, 24 June 2024.



Dated: 13 February 2024



