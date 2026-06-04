JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
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04.06.2026 21:26:38
Vanguard vs. JPMorgan: Which is the Better Small-Cap ETF?
Comparing JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (CBOE:BBSC) and Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:VB) reveals distinct choices in cost and diversification for investors seeking exposure to smaller American companies.Both funds provide a path into the U.S. small-cap market, yet they differ in their construction and scale. BBSC targets the 95th to 99th percentiles of market capitalization, while VB tracks a broad index to capture a diversified group of small companies.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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