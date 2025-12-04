International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

International Consolidated Airlines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

04.12.2025 15:20:00

What Has BA Stock Done For Investors?

Boeing (NYSE: BA) may be the world's best-known manufacturer of commercial jetliners, but it's no longer the biggest. A spate of design problems with a couple of its newest aircraft has raised lingering questions since the first of them materialized in 2018, allowing rival Airbus to take the lead.Then the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in early 2020, effectively shutting down the world's travel industry. The business sector has since technically bounced back in terms of total passenger trips. Yet, somehow, it's more anemic than before. Numbers from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) indicate that this year's global air travel revenue will still be less than 2015's collective top line, with profit margin rates also holding below pre-pandemic levels. The industry is struggling. In this vein, Boeing itself remains in the red.This begs the question: How much of a toll has all this taken on Boeing stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

01.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
24.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight Barclays Capital
24.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
20.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 4,41 -0,34% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (spons. ADRs) 10,27 -1,63% International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (spons. ADRs)

09:47 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag aufwärts, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

