International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018
|
04.12.2025 15:20:00
What Has BA Stock Done For Investors?
Boeing (NYSE: BA) may be the world's best-known manufacturer of commercial jetliners, but it's no longer the biggest. A spate of design problems with a couple of its newest aircraft has raised lingering questions since the first of them materialized in 2018, allowing rival Airbus to take the lead.Then the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in early 2020, effectively shutting down the world's travel industry. The business sector has since technically bounced back in terms of total passenger trips. Yet, somehow, it's more anemic than before. Numbers from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) indicate that this year's global air travel revenue will still be less than 2015's collective top line, with profit margin rates also holding below pre-pandemic levels. The industry is struggling. In this vein, Boeing itself remains in the red.This begs the question: How much of a toll has all this taken on Boeing stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|01.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|09.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.07.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|4,41
|-0,34%
|International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (spons. ADRs)
|10,27
|-1,63%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag aufwärts, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.