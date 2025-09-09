International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
|4,54EUR
|0,01EUR
|0,24%
WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018
International Consolidated Airlines Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einer hauseigenen Fachkonferenz der Schweizer Großbank auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 350 Pence belassen. Jarrod Castle kam von der "Business Services, Leisure & Transport Conference" mit dem Eindruck, dass im dritten Quartal bislang alles erwartungsgemäß verläuft. Späte September-Buchungen und Streikpotenzial wie beispielsweise in Frankreich könnten das Blatt aber noch zum Positiven oder Negativen wenden, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.09.2025 / 13:40 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.09.2025 / 13:40 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Sell
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
3,50 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Sell
|
Kurs*:
4,51 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Sell
|
Kurs aktuell:
3,94 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|13:38
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|20.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:38
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|20.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:38
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.07.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.06.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.06.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|4,54
|0,24%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:01
|Unilever Sell
|UBS AG
|14:53
|Porsche Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:29
|Rolls-Royce Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:29
|SAFRAN Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:27
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:01
|Knorr-Bremse Buy
|UBS AG
|14:00
|Ströer Buy
|UBS AG
|14:00
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|14:00
|Bechtle Buy
|UBS AG
|13:46
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13:46
|Infineon Buy
|UBS AG
|13:39
|Renault Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:39
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:38
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|13:38
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|13:38
|Ryanair Buy
|UBS AG
|13:37
|Lufthansa Buy
|UBS AG
|13:31
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:08
|Hermès Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:50
|Siemens Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:47
|Unilever Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:41
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:38
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:22
|Eni Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:21
|TotalEnergies Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:20
|Renault Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:19
|Renault Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:18
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:18
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:17
|ABB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:16
|Mercedes-Benz Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:15
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:14
|Jungheinrich Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:50
|Brenntag Buy
|Warburg Research
|11:48
|Südzucker Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:48
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Swiss Re Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:45
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:44
|Saint-Gobain Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:44
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:43
|Heidelberg Materials Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:41
|Glencore Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:41
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:01
|Diageo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:53
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:53
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:52
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:38
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:34
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:55
|ASML NV Buy
|UBS AG