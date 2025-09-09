International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

4,54EUR 0,01EUR 0,24%
International Consolidated Airlines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

09.09.2025 13:38:41

International Consolidated Airlines Sell

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einer hauseigenen Fachkonferenz der Schweizer Großbank auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 350 Pence belassen. Jarrod Castle kam von der "Business Services, Leisure & Transport Conference" mit dem Eindruck, dass im dritten Quartal bislang alles erwartungsgemäß verläuft. Späte September-Buchungen und Streikpotenzial wie beispielsweise in Frankreich könnten das Blatt aber noch zum Positiven oder Negativen wenden, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.09.2025 / 13:40 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.09.2025 / 13:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Sell
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
3,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell 		Kurs*:
4,51 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
3,94 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

13:38 International Consolidated Airlines Sell UBS AG
20.08.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
07.08.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.08.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.08.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 4,54 0,24% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

