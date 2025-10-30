Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
30.10.2025 14:37:00
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 1 Year?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has delivered a muted performance on the market so far in 2025, rising just 5% as of this writing. The tepid returns can be attributed to a poor first half, when the tech giant's expensive valuation, tariff-related concerns, and worries that it is falling behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) race led investors to press the panic button.Specifically, Apple stock lost 18% of its value in the first six months of 2025. But what's worth noting is that it has gained impressive momentum lately, rising 23% in the last three months. What's more, it looks like Apple is on track to close the year on a high, and it won't be surprising to see it carry forward that momentum into 2026. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
