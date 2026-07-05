Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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05.07.2026 16:15:00
Where Will Intel Stock Be in 5 Years?
After years of decline, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) appears to be on track for a dramatic comeback. Under the leadership of Lip-Bu Tan, investors are becoming increasingly confident that Intel can remain a player in the semiconductor industry.Nonetheless, Intel stock has risen by about 425% over the past year, taking its stock price and valuation to elevated levels. Thus, the question for investors is whether that stock price growth will undermine the chip stock's performance over the next five years.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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