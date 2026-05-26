BP Aktie

BP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850517 / ISIN: GB0007980591

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26.05.2026 20:05:05

Why BP plc Plunged Today

Shares of BP plc (NYSE: BP) plunged on Tuesday, falling 4.7% as of 12:51 p.m. EDT.BP fell along with most other major oil and gas stocks, as investors assessed President Trump's comments over the weekend that the U.S. and Iran were close to a deal to eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, BP fell more than its peers after the company announced its Board of Directors had unanimously voted to fire its current Chairman, Albert Manifold. This is no small matter, as Manifold had been brought in to execute a major turnaround plan.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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