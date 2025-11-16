Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
16.11.2025 19:20:00
Why Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Skyrocketed This Week
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) stock soared this week following a big financial move from the company. The bottling specialist's share price marched 15.8% higher in a stretch of trading that saw the S&P 500 nudge 0.1% higher and the Nasdaq Composite decline by 0.5%.After the market closed on Nov. 7, Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that it bought back all of its common stock that had previously been held by The Coca-Cola Company. Investors are bullish on the move, and Coca-Cola Consolidated stock is now up roughly 26% year to date. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.11.25
|Coca-Cola-Aktie höher: Lohnerhöhung für Beschäftigte in Aussicht (dpa-AFX)
|
11.11.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Coca-Cola von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|A tale of two Christmas adverts: Coca-Cola vs John Lewis (Financial Times)
|
10.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: mittags Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25