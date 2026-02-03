Coca-Cola Aktie

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

03.02.2026 21:29:00

Why I Choose Coca-Cola over PepsiCo

On the surface, there are two good reasons for dividend-focused investors to prefer PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) over Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). While both stocks are Dividend Kings with over 50 years of annual dividend increases, PepsiCo offers a significantly higher dividend yield of 3.8% compared to Coca-Cola's 2.8%. PepsiCo has also been raising its payouts much faster than Coca-Cola in recent years, with its dividend rising by 39% since 2021, compared to 21% payout growth for Coca-Cola.But unfortunately for PepsiCo, the favorable comparisons stop there. Coca-Cola has its rival beat in three metrics that make it a much more promising investment, both in terms of capital appreciation and income. These reasons are part of why I prefer Coca-Cola stock to PepsiCo.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
