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Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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30.03.2026 16:49:04

Why Microsoft May Be the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock for Retirees

Many retirees may not want to bother with investing in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks due to their high valuations and the long-term uncertainty that comes with them. But there are ways to gain exposure to this promising growth opportunity without taking on significant risk. A great example is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The tech giant has been around for decades and has a fantastic track record for growth. Its Copilot assistant may not be all that popular, but the company has many different ways that AI can add value to enhance its existing products and services.While many investors have clearly been looking past Microsoft's stock this year (it's down 25%), here's why it can be a great option if you're a retiree or simply want to keep your risk low while investing in AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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