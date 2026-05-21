Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-

Salesforce Aktie

Salesforce für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.05.2026 01:45:25

Why Salesforce Stock Slumped Today

For the most part, stocks did well on a generally bullish Thursday for the market, but we can't say the same for Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) equity. The customer relationship management (CRM) specialist took a more than 2% hit to its price after an analyst lowered his fair value assessment.That morning, UBS pundit Karl Keirstead reduced his Salesforce price target from $200 per share to $185. In doing so, he maintained his neutral recommendation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Salesforce

mehr Nachrichten