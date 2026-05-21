Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
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22.05.2026 01:45:25
Why Salesforce Stock Slumped Today
For the most part, stocks did well on a generally bullish Thursday for the market, but we can't say the same for Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) equity. The customer relationship management (CRM) specialist took a more than 2% hit to its price after an analyst lowered his fair value assessment.That morning, UBS pundit Karl Keirstead reduced his Salesforce price target from $200 per share to $185. In doing so, he maintained his neutral recommendation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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