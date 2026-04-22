Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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22.04.2026 23:37:00
1 Big Reason Analysts are Divided on Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been one of the biggest comeback stories on Wall Street in recent memory. Over the past 12 months, the stock surged more than 260%. The turnaround is fueled by new leadership and the U.S. government taking a nearly 10% stake in the company.Despite the huge rally, analysts are sharply divided on Intel for one major reason: Intel's foundry business looks both promising and risky. The bull case is simple. Intel Foundry will be a direct rival to leading chip manufacturers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung. It's a bold strategy to reduce the West's reliance on the two most dominant Asian chip producers. The U.S. government already backs Intel, but it may also have Nvidia and Apple as other powerful partners. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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