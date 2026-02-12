Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
12.02.2026 11:15:00
3 Key Updates Apple Just Gave Investors
Although most of the big-tech stocks faltered last week after the companies announced huge increases in artificial intelligence (AI) spending, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is keeping its gains since its own phenomenal earnings report.After ignoring the company for much of 2025 due to its falling behind in AI, the market is finally embracing its other excellent qualities as well as expectations for improvements in AI this year.Here are three updates Apple just gave investors that you should note.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
13.02.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: So steht der Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: nachmittags Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Freitagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones sackt am Donnerstagnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)