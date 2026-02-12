Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 11:15:00

3 Key Updates Apple Just Gave Investors

Although most of the big-tech stocks faltered last week after the companies announced huge increases in artificial intelligence (AI) spending, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is keeping its gains since its own phenomenal earnings report.After ignoring the company for much of 2025 due to its falling behind in AI, the market is finally embracing its other excellent qualities as well as expectations for improvements in AI this year.Here are three updates Apple just gave investors that you should note.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten