WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

29.01.2026 20:05:00

3 Reasons ASML Stock Could Soar in 2026

ASML's (NASDAQ: ASML) stock has roughly doubled over the past 12 months. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker attracted significant attention as a long-term play on the growth of the AI market, since its lithography systems are essential for producing the top AI chips. However, I believe ASML's stock could soar even higher this year for three simple reasons.ASML is the world's largest producer of lithography systems, which are used to optically etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the only producer of high-end extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which are used to manufacture the world's smallest and most densely packed chips. All of the most advanced foundries -- including TSMC (NYSE: TSM), Samsung, and Intel -- use its EUV systems to produce their most sophisticated chips.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
