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30.04.2026 21:01:00

3 Stocks I'd Rather Own Than Apple With a CEO Shakeup

If you haven't heard the news, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is getting a new CEO. On Sept. 1, Tim Cook will step down, and John Ternus will assume the CEO role. While this has been signaled for a while, it'll still be a big deal when it occurs, because Apple has had very few people fill the CEO seat.Leadership transitions can be difficult. Apple's identity under Cook was different from what it was under Steve Jobs. Investors have some clues about the type of company Apple will be under Ternus' leadership (he comes from a hardware background, more similar to Steve Jobs), but until he's led the company for a few years, it will be difficult to judge whether Apple will be worth investing in.Furthermore, Apple has a few things going on that make me a bit uncertain about investing in it in general, and make me want to pivot to other businesses with well-established futures instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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