Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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30.04.2026 21:01:00
3 Stocks I'd Rather Own Than Apple With a CEO Shakeup
If you haven't heard the news, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is getting a new CEO. On Sept. 1, Tim Cook will step down, and John Ternus will assume the CEO role. While this has been signaled for a while, it'll still be a big deal when it occurs, because Apple has had very few people fill the CEO seat.Leadership transitions can be difficult. Apple's identity under Cook was different from what it was under Steve Jobs. Investors have some clues about the type of company Apple will be under Ternus' leadership (he comes from a hardware background, more similar to Steve Jobs), but until he's led the company for a few years, it will be difficult to judge whether Apple will be worth investing in.Furthermore, Apple has a few things going on that make me a bit uncertain about investing in it in general, and make me want to pivot to other businesses with well-established futures instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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01.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden - Apple überzeugt (Dow Jones)
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01.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Apple kratzen am Rekordhoch - Jefferies warnt vor Margendruck (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|ROUNDUP 3/Apple: Deutlich höhere Kosten für Speicherchips - Aktie zieht an (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|20 090,00
|-1,18%
|Apple Inc.
|231,45
|0,11%