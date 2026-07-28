AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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28.07.2026 23:58:01
Advanced Micro Devices vs. Arista Networks: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The artificial intelligence boom has investors weighing high-growth chips against the infrastructure that connects them. Choosing between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) requires understanding their distinct roles in modern data centers.Advanced Micro Devices provides the raw processing power needed for complex AI calculations, data center workloads, and personal computing. Arista Networks supplies the high-speed switching and networking software that allows these powerful processors to communicate efficiently across massive cloud networks. Both companies occupy critical, yet distinct, spots in the technology stack, making them frequent rivals for investor capital in 2026.Advanced Micro Devices designs and sells high-performance computing products, including processors, graphics, and adaptive computing platforms. These technologies serve the data center, embedded, gaming, and personal computer markets globally. The company recently secured major deals with Anthropic and OpenAI to deploy its latest MI450 Series hardware, while maintaining long-term semi-custom agreements with Microsoft and Sony for gaming consoles.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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