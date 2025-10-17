

EQS-Media / 17.10.2025 / 14:40 CET/CEST



AIXTRON reports preliminary Q3/2025 results and adjusts FY 2025 guidance

Herzogenrath, October 17, 2025 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) is adjusting its forecast for fiscal year 2025 in light of soft market environment and negative FX-effects.

Preliminary order intake in the third quarter of 2025 turned out at approx. EUR 124 million (Q3/2024: EUR 143.4 million) and revenues at approx. EUR 120 million (Q3/2024: EUR 156.3 million), within the guided range of EUR 110 – 140 million. Gross profit and operating result in the quarter were negatively affected by volume shifts from Q3/2025 into Q4/2024 (approx. EUR 8 million) and FX-effects (approx. EUR 2 million). As a result, gross profit for the past quarter came out at approx. EUR 46 million (Q3/2024: EUR 67.1 million) with a gross margin of about 39% (Q3/2024: 43%). The operating result (EBIT) totaled approx. EUR 15 million (Q3/2024: EUR 37.5 million), which translates into an EBIT-margin of about 13% (Q3/2024: 24%).

Based on the current market developments and an adjusted exchange rate of 1.15 USD/EUR for the rest of FY 2025 (previously USD 1.10/EUR), the Executive Board adjusts the guidance for fiscal year 2025: The Executive Board expects to generate revenues in the range between EUR 530 million and EUR 565 million, which corresponds to the lower half of the initial guidance (previously EUR 530 million – EUR 600 million). FX-effects lead to an approx. 1 p.p. reduction of gross margin and EBIT margin. As a result, the Executive Board expects gross margin around 40% – 41% (previously 41% - 42%) and an EBIT margin of around 17% – 19% (previously 18% – 22%).

“The demand upturn has not yet materialized in Q3/2025, such that we are now narrowing the revenue guidance for the full year to the lower half of the initial range,” says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE. “The Q3/2025 is negatively impacted by volume shifts and FX-effects, which have only limited impact on our full year results. We are on track with respect to our operational metrics for the full year 2025, besides the loss of gross profit due to FX-effects. Our medium- and long-term growth drivers, e.g. with the introduction of new 800V architectures for AI data centers using both SiC and GaN, remain intact. By expanding our market position, we will benefit disproportionately from the next upturn.”

The full Q3 2025 report, including the final results for the first nine months of 2025, will be published as planned on October 30, 2025.

Contact Persons

Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, APEVA®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OptacapTM, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.