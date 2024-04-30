

AIXTRON SE: Christian Ludwig appointed as new Vice President Investor Relations

Herzogenrath, April 30, 2024 – AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA) appoints Christian Ludwig (52) as new Vice President Investor Relations. Ludwig, previously Senior Vice President IR, Communications & Marketing at DEUTZ AG in Cologne (Germany) will start in his new role at the leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry on May 1st, 2024.

“With Christian Ludwig we have won a proven capital markets expert with many years of experience in the semiconductor industry. We are very pleased to have him join our team to continue our successful capital markets communication and to set new impulses,” says Dr. Christian Danninger, CFO of AIXTRON SE.

After earning his degree in industrial engineering, Christian Ludwig began his professional career as a purchaser of semiconductor equipment at Philips Semiconductors in Hamburg (Germany). This was followed by an international assignment in the U.S., where he was responsible for the company’s capital goods purchasing in the region.

From 2004 onwards, Ludwig worked as a Research Analyst – initially as a Senior Equity Analyst at Berenberg Bank in Hamburg, and since 2010 at Bankhaus Lampe in Düsseldorf (Germany). His last position there was Head of Equity Research before he moved to the corporate side to DEUTZ in 2020.

“We warmly welcome Christian Ludwig to our AIXTRON team and thank Carsten Werle, who has been overseeing our IR department as an interim manager in the recent months,” says CFO Danninger. During a transitional period, Carsten Werle will continue to be available as an additional contact for AIXTRON’s IR department.

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

