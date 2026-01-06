Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
06.01.2026 23:42:08
Amazon Launches Alexa.com For Browser Chats With Alexa+ In Early Access
(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has introduced a new Alexa.com website that allows some users to interact with its Alexa+ assistant directly through a web browser, marking a step toward competing more closely with AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.
The browser-based experience is limited to Alexa+ users, the company's upgraded AI assistant that debuted in February and is still in early access. Access is available through a waitlist or with select newer devices.
Through Alexa.com, users can ask questions, explore complex topics, generate content, plan travel, get homework help, and manage smart home devices from within the chat interface. The move is designed to make Alexa+ usable across more surfaces, as it was previously restricted to a mobile app or certain Echo devices.
Amazon has been under pressure to modernise Alexa in response to the rapid adoption of generative AI tools from rivals, including OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The company said tens of millions of people now have access to Alexa+, and the web interface fulfils a feature it had previewed last year as part of its broader rollout strategy.
Tuesday, AMZN closed at $240.93, up 3.38%, and is trading after hours at $240.85, down 0.04%, on the NasdaqGS.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
07.01.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Amazon accused of listing products from independent shops without permission (Financial Times)
|
06.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Dienstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
02.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|12.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.25
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.25
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.25
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|206,70
|0,29%