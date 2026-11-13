Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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13.11.2026 19:30:00
AMD or Intel: 1 Chip Stock Is the Clear Winner
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), two of the leading semiconductor companies, are capitalizing on the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Both stocks have performed well as a result. AMD's shares are up 158% this year, while Intel's have gained 69%, as of writing. Both companies could continue to ride the AI tailwind, provided infrastructure spending continues to grow. But which of these two chip stocks is the better buy right now?
AMD and Intel have both been posting excellent financial results. Let's start with the latter. Intel's third-quarter revenue increased by 21% year over year to $16.5 billion. Gross profit jumped 36% year over year with a 44.1% non-GAAP margin, versus the margin of 40% reported in the prior-year quarter. Intel's non-GAAP net earnings per share (EPS) were $0.52, up 126% year over year. Importantly, the company's data center and AI segment posted $7.3 billion in revenue, up 78% year over year.
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Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|10.11.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|487,75
|-7,55%
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|20 450,00
|-1,87%
|Intel Corp.
|54,30
|-1,65%
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