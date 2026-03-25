AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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25.03.2026 16:06:47
AMD Stock Rises 7% On CPU-Focused AI Infrastructure Strategy
(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) shares rose 6.61 percent to $218.95, gaining $13.58 on Wednesday, as investors responded to continued optimism around AI infrastructure demand and the company's CPU strategy.
The stock is currently trading at $218.95 versus its previous close of $205.37. Shares opened at $211.51 and traded between $211.51 and $219.84 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 17.95 million shares, compared with average volume of 36.27 million shares.
AMD drew attention after Hammer Distribution highlighted a CPU-first AI infrastructure strategy built around AMD technology, aimed at helping businesses manage rising power constraints in AI deployment. The announcement emphasized the growing role of CPUs in inference workloads and efficient power use, particularly as data center expansion faces grid limitations in Europe.
AMD shares have traded in a 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08.
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