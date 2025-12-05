Apple Aktie

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

05.12.2025 02:15:11

Apple Appoints Jennifer Newstead As General Counsel

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) announced that Jennifer Newstead will assume the role of general counsel on March 1, 2026, following a transition of duties from Kate Adams, who has served in the position since 2017. Newstead will join Apple in January as senior vice president, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook and serving on the company's executive team.

In addition, Lisa Jackson, vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, will retire in late January 2026. The Government Affairs organization will transition to Adams until her retirement later in the year, after which Newstead will oversee the team. At that time, her title will become senior vice president, General Counsel and Government Affairs, reflecting the integration of the two organizations. Meanwhile, Apple's Environment and Social Initiatives teams will report to chief operating officer Sabih Khan.

04.12.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.12.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.11.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Apple Inc. 239,50 -1,70% Apple Inc.

