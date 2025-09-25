Apple Demands EU Scrap Landmark Big Tech Law

(RTTNews) - Apple has intensified its opposition to European regulations, urging Brussels to revoke the historic Digital Markets Act or the DMA.

With fines of up to 10 percent of worldwide revenue for noncompliance, the law, which has been in effect since 2022, aims to limit Big Tech's influence and maintain fair competition.

Citing a delay in implementing AirPods' live translation feature to comply with compatibility regulations, Apple claimed in a statement on Wednesday that the DMA has harmed consumers by postponing product features and restricting options.

The business claimed that in order to accomplish the EU's declared objectives, a "more appropriate" law is required.

The European Commission retaliated, stating that compliance is required and accusing Apple of publicly claiming to cooperate while contesting "every little bit" of the DMA.

The company faces further investigations after being fined 500 million euros in April for preventing app developers from referring users to lower-priced offers.

The conflict coincides with rising tensions between the US and the EU. While tech titans like Mark Zuckerberg of Meta have personally lobbied against the DMA, President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on nations with digital regulations that he believes target American companies.