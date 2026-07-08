Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JG9Z / ISIN: US11135F1012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.07.2026 13:19:21

Apple Inks New Multi-Year Deal Worth Over $30 Bln With Broadcom

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced a new multi-year deal with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to design and produce custom silicon components and cutting-edge wireless connectivity technologies for a wide range of Apple products.

The new agreement, valued at over $30 billion, is expected to produce more than 15 billion U.S.-made chips and support hundreds of jobs for Americans.

The deal will also enable Broadcom to expand and modernize its manufacturing facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a $1.5 billion capital expenditure investment.

"The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we're proud to deepen our investments in U.S.-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

In the pre-market hours, AAPL is trading at $309.43, down 0.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Broadcom

mehr Nachrichten