|
16.01.2024 20:39:26
Apple Offers Discounts To IPhones In China Amid Weak Demand
(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has offered rare discounts across a range of its products in China, including the latest iPhones and MacBook Air computers, as it faces rising competition while demand for its flagship smartphone wanes.
Between January 18 and 21, Apple is offering 500 Chinese yuan ($70) off its iPhone 15 range, including the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company is also offering discounts on certain Mac models and the iPad as well, just before the Lunar New Year in mid-February.
Although third-party retailers in China offer discounts on iPhones around holidays, Apple doesn't usually offer discounts for its products on its website.
According to reports, Apple witnessed a 30% decline in iPhone sales year on year in the first week of this month. Apple also experienced a 3% year-on-year decline in iPhone sales in China in 2023.
The decline is driven by rising competition from local players like Xiaomi and Huawei, which are offering competitive high-end products.
China's government has been trying to help Huawei, which was previously severely impacted by sanctions placed on them by the U.S. Chinese officials reportedly have told some government workers that they can't use iPhones for official business.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:35
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
22:35
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22:14
|Apple Watch sales ban can resume, US appeals court rules (Financial Times)
|
21:50
|Samsung setzt bei Smartphone-Kampf gegen Apple auf KI (dpa-AFX)
|
21:38
|Apple-Aktie tiefer: Versuch Verkaufsverbot für Apple Watch zu verzögern scheitert (dpa-AFX)
|
20:05
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Minuszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|07:47
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:47
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:47
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|167,50
|-0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssenkungsfantasie wird ausgepreist: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX beendet Handel verlustreich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach.