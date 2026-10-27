Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.10.2026 15:04:44

Apple Unveils 14-inch MacBook Pro With M6

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) announced the new 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring M6, macOS 27, and Siri AI. It comes with up to 24 hours of battery life, 16GB of unified memory standard, configurable up to 32GB, and higher memory bandwidth up to 170GB/s. It supports fast charging, reaching up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. The MacBook Pro also features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 starts at $1,999 and $1,899 with education savings.

Apple also announced the new iMac featuring M6, a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display; and macOS 27. iMac with M6 features up to a 12-core CPU — two more cores than before. The new Dual 16-core Neural Engine delivers up to 2x faster AI compute than the previous generation. The new iMac delivers up to 5x faster on-device AI performance than M4, the company said. The new iMac features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, along with 2.5Gb Ethernet that delivers up to 2.5x faster wired connectivity than the previous generation. iMac with M6 featuring a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU starts at $1,499 and $1,449 with education savings. iMac with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU starts at $1,699 and $1,599 with education savings. It is available in seven colors — blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange, and silver.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

mehr Analysen
26.10.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.26 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
20.10.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
19.10.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 312,15 1,40% Apple Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten klare Gewinne. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen