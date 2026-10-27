Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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27.10.2026 15:04:44
Apple Unveils 14-inch MacBook Pro With M6
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) announced the new 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring M6, macOS 27, and Siri AI. It comes with up to 24 hours of battery life, 16GB of unified memory standard, configurable up to 32GB, and higher memory bandwidth up to 170GB/s. It supports fast charging, reaching up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. The MacBook Pro also features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 starts at $1,999 and $1,899 with education savings.
Apple also announced the new iMac featuring M6, a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display; and macOS 27. iMac with M6 features up to a 12-core CPU — two more cores than before. The new Dual 16-core Neural Engine delivers up to 2x faster AI compute than the previous generation. The new iMac delivers up to 5x faster on-device AI performance than M4, the company said. The new iMac features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, along with 2.5Gb Ethernet that delivers up to 2.5x faster wired connectivity than the previous generation. iMac with M6 featuring a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU starts at $1,499 and $1,449 with education savings. iMac with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU starts at $1,699 and $1,599 with education savings. It is available in seven colors — blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange, and silver.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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27.10.26
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27.10.26
|Apple hit by ‘Crackgate’ outcry over iPhone Duo screen problems (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|Apple-Aktie tiefer: Faltbares iPhone zeigt Schwachstellen - viele Geräte fehlerhaft (dpa-AFX)
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26.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Montagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Montagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|312,15
|1,40%
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