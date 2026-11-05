ASML vs. Marvell Technology: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy Going into 2027?

The race for better artificial intelligence continues to reshape the market, making investors choose between equipment giants and chip designers. Should you buy ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) or Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) today?

ASML provides the complex lithography systems used by the world's leading foundries to print the most advanced microchips. Marvell specializes in infrastructure solutions, connecting and moving massive amounts of data across cloud and carrier networks. Both companies are pivotal to the future of semiconductor technology, but they occupy very different rungs on the industry ladder.

ASML manufactures the lithography systems that are essential for the production of advanced microchips found in everything from smartphones to data centers. It is currently the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, notes are critical for cost-effective microchip scaling. The company serves the global semiconductor stocks ecosystem by delivering hardware and software for EUV and cheaper deep ultraviolet (DUV) applications.

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