BBVA Aktie

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WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835

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23.03.2026 10:19:39

BBVA Completes Record €4.5 Billion Synthetic Securitisation to Boost Corporate Lending Capacity

BBVA has executed the largest synthetic securitisation transaction in its history, referencing a €4.5 billion corporate loan portfolio. The transaction allows the bank to release close to 80% of the initial regulatory capital associated with the portfolio, increasing its capacity to continue financing corporate clients.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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