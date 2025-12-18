Intel Aktie
Better Semiconductor Stock for 2026: AMD vs. Intel
Semiconductor stocks have delivered some stellar performances in 2025, as is evident from the 40% gains registered by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index this year. Though the sector has witnessed periods of volatility due to concerns such as the sustainability of the massive spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and questions about the returns on investment that this technology will actually deliver, strong chip demand has provided a solid tailwind so far.The good news is that semiconductor stocks can keep doing well in 2026. The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics organization forecasts a 26% spike in semiconductor sales next year to $975 billion, higher than this year's projected growth of 22.5%. This should bode well for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), two chip companies that have clocked impressive returns in 2025.But if you're choosing one of these two stocks to buy now based on their outlook for 2026, which one should it be? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
