Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
19.11.2025 14:14:00
Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 74% of Berkshire's Stake in Apple and Has Piled More Than $4 Billion Into a "Magnificent" Stock That's Up Over 11,000% Since Its IPO
The most important data release of the entire fourth quarter occurred on Friday, Nov. 14, and there's a good chance you might have missed it.No later than 45 calendar days following the end of a quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing provides a snapshot for investors that spills the beans on which stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and select option contracts Wall Street's savviest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter (in this instance, the September-ended quarter).Although there's a laundry list of successful billionaire investors to monitor, none garners attention quite like Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) billionaire boss, Warren Buffett. The "Oracle of Omaha" has nearly doubled the annualized return of the S&P 500 since 1965, including dividends paid!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.11.25
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|NYSE-Handel So bewegt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones pendelt um Vortagesschluss (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
15.11.25