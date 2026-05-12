Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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12.05.2026 10:30:00
Did Apple Just Drop a Big Hint About Its Future Growth Strategy?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is undergoing a transition. CEO Tim Cook is stepping down from his position, and John Ternus will be taking over in September. It's a monumental move for the business, and it could mark a significant shift in its strategy moving forward.While it may not be clear how the business may be different under Ternus, the company may have dropped a big hint as to how its growth strategy may change on its recent earnings call.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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